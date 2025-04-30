Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and Napoli are keen to sign him.

According to a report via AreaNapoli, the Italian outfit are prepared to return for him in the summer. They tried to sign the player in January as well. The report claims that Manchester United have now set an asking price of €50 million for the 20-year-old attacker. It will be interesting to see if Napoli are willing to pay up.

Journalist Cristiano Abbruzzese said: “After having followed him closely during the winter transfer window, the Neapolitan club is ready to reopen the dossier in view of the summer. An offer close to the high demands of the English club had already been made in January, which has now set the price at around €50m. “Antonio Conte’s arrival on the Napoli bench is linked to an ambitious and well-structured strengthening plan. Among the profiles indicated by the Apulian coach is Garnacho, considered perfectly compatible with the tactical principles of the coach. “The Argentine’s ability to skip a man, combined with a growing tactical maturity, represents the ideal identikit for the direct and vertical football dear to Conte.”

There is no doubt that the South American is a talent with a big future, and he could justify the investment in time. He has 10 goals and nine assists to his name in all competitions this season. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Antonio Conte could turn him into a world-class player.

Man United should keep Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United are already lacking in depth in the attacking unit, and selling the 20-year-old could prove to be a poor decision. He has all the attributes to develop into a future star, and the Red Devils could regret their decision to sell him.

Meanwhile, Napoli could be an attractive destination for the player if Manchester United are prepared to let him move on. They have a world-class manager at their disposal, and they will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.