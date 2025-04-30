“Magnificent” 24 G/A star emerges as top Chelsea transfer target

Enzo Maresca and Morgan Rogers (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as one of their main transfer targets for the summer.

The Blues are keen to strengthen in attack and it seems they sense an opportunity to swoop for Rogers, according to a report from the Independent.

It perhaps seems unlikely that Villa will be ready to sell a star name like Rogers after his superb form this season, in which he’s notched up a tally of 14 goals and ten assists in all competitions.

Still, we saw Villa do business for a big name like Douglas Luiz last year due to Financial Fair Play pressures, so perhaps Chelsea can take advantage here with a move for Rogers.

The 22-year-old has shown himself to be a player with world class potential, and it seems only a matter of time before he moves to an even bigger club.

Morgan Rogers looks like an ideal signing for Chelsea

Chelsea could really do with the qualities Rogers brings, as it’s been another frustrating season at Stamford Bridge.

Things started brightly under Enzo Maresca, but as time has gone on it seems increasingly clear that the club can’t rely on some of the signings they made in attack last summer.

Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix all came in but have proven disappointing, with Rogers looking like he’d surely be a significant upgrade.

Morgan Rogers has earned glowing praise from pundits

Alan Shearer recently waxed lyrical about Rogers during punditry duty on the BBC. As quoted by TBR Football, he said: “Morgan Rogers has been magnificent for large parts of this season and in this game tonight.”

Meanwhile, the England international was compared to Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino.

With so much hype about Rogers right now, we’re surely only going to keep on hearing more and more speculation about his future in the weeks and months ahead.