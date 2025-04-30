Leeds favourites to sign Ipswich forward

Omari Hutchinson in action for Ipswich Town against Crystal Palace (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly emerging as the favourites for the transfer of Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson ahead of this summer.

With Ipswich heading back down to the Championship after their recent relegation from the Premier League, there’ll surely be some major exits from Portman Road in the months ahead.

There’s been a lot of talk about Ipswich striker Liam Delap, who has been linked with big clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea, but Hutchinson will likely be one to watch as well.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has shown plenty of potential in his career so far, and although he’s not quite managed to show his best form in this difficult Premier League season, it’s also hard to imagine him being content to go back to playing in the Championship.

Leeds United ready to move for Omari Hutchinson

According to latest reports, Leeds are making Hutchinson one of their top targets for this summer after they recently secured promotion back to the top flight.

Daniel Farke’s side will be under no illusions about the challenge facing them next season, with all three promoted sides going straight back down this term.

It’s going to be difficult for Leeds to avoid the same fate, but a signing like Hutchinson could do them the world of good.

Omari Hutchinson praised for spark and potential

Hutchinson has long been a big prospect, having shone during his time in both Arsenal and Chelsea’s academies.

Lee Hendrie remains a big fan of Hutchinson’s potential, saying: “Lots of teams now have seen some of these players come up against top Premier League sides and perform, Hutchinson is one of them. Bright sparks and potential, it might be one of the clubs that are going up that might take a fancy and a hit on him.”