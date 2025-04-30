Real Madrid keen on signing Newcastle United star due to Ancelotti’s recommendation

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

With Real Madrid going through a difficult season, it is pretty evident that they are going to use the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Los Blancos were knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal at the quarterfinal stage.

They recently lost the Copa Del Rey final against Barcelona while in the La Liga title race, the Catalan giants are ahead of them.

Nothing has worked for Real Madrid this season and that is why they are targeting the summer transfer window to improve their squad and address the issues they are facing.

Possibly the biggest issue at Santiago Bernabeu is their failure to replace Toni Kroos who retired from football last summer.

The German midfielder was the glue that was making things tick at the club and their failure to adequately replace him has been one of the reasons of their poor performances this season.

However, that could change soon with the Spanish giants targeting a move for a Premier League midfielder to replace Kroos.

According to Calciomercato, Carlo Ancelotti, who is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer, has recommeded Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali to the La Liga side.

Sandro Tonali to Real Madrid?

Ancelotti is an admirer of the Italian midfielder and knows his qualities well. The manager believes Tonali could be the ideal replacement of Kroos at the club and he could act as the bridge between the midfield and the attack.

The former AC Milan midfielder has been displaying consistent performances for the Magpies this season. He also helped them win the Carabao Cup this season in which Newcastle beat Liverpool in the final.

Real Madrid are not the only team going after the Newcastle midfielder this summer.

Juventus are keen on bringing Tonali back to Italian football. Even when he was moving away from the Serie A, Juventus wanted to sign him from Milan but they lost the race against Newcastle who paid a high transfer fee to sign him.

Arsenal defender William Saliba is another Premier League star firmly on the radar of Real Madrid.

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, who is wanted by almost all the top Premier League sides, prefers a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

