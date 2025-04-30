Report: Arne Slot is ready to let Liverpool star leave the club for just £38m

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to part ways with striker Darwin Nunez this summer, setting an asking price of £38 million, according to AS.

Nunez’s tenure at Anfield has been marked by inconsistency. In the 2024–25 season, he managed only seven goals and seven assists across 42 appearances, with just eight starts in the Premier League.

His limited playing time has sparked speculation about his future, especially under manager Arne Slot, who has questioned the striker’s work ethic in certain matches.

Interest in Nunez is growing, with Atlético Madrid emerging as a leading contender for his signature.

Manager Diego Simeone is reportedly keen on bringing the Uruguayan to Spain, viewing him as a suitable replacement for Angel Correa.

Liverpool are open to a loan deal with an obligation to buy, provided the purchasing club covers the majority of Nunez’s wages. ​

As the summer transfer window approaches, Nunez’s future remains a topic of huge interest, with Liverpool seemingly ready to move on from their record signing.

Darwin Nunez has no future at Liverpool

The attacker has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but interest from a top European club like Atletico Madrid would certainly change his mind.

He can still play at the highest level if he moves to Atletico Madrid, a club that plays Champions League football regularly.

Liverpool have perhaps decided that it is the best time to move on from Nunez and behind the scenes they have already started working on signing his replacement.

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike is one of the names being constantly linked with a move to Anfield.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the Premier League champions have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

How Liverpool teammate tried to convince Alexander-Arnold to stay during title celebrations