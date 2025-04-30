Report: Man United ‘prepared to accept offers’ for struggling 29-year-old star

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

With Manchester United finding it difficult to perform and win matches this season, changes can be expected in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League with just 10 wins from their 34 Premier League matches.

They are on course to finish in their worst ever position in the Premier League and that would result in the club making some big changes to their squad this summer.

While new players are expected to arrive at the club to add more quality and depth to the squad, some of the underperforming players are set to be shown the exit door.

According to Football Insider, Man United are ready to accept offers from Saudi Arabia for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has endured another difficult season at Old Trafford having made some high profile errors for the Red Devils.

The club has given him enough time and opportunity to prove himself but Onana has failed miserable.

Former Man United scout Mick Brown has provided the latest information about Onana’s future at the club.

“I hear some Saudi clubs have been looking at Onana,” he told Football Insider.

“United will have to put their hands up and admit they made a mistake on that one by paying the best part of £50million for him.

“I think it’s a move he’d be interested in too, to get out of the spotlight and pressure at Man United.

“If they can make £50million back on him, they’d snap your hand off, and they will be looking to make the majority of their money back if he is to leave.

“The decision has been made that he’s not good enough for where United really want to be.

“He makes too many mistakes and he’s too inconsistent – what you need in goal is consistency.

“The problem then is how are you going to replace him, because straight away they’d have to go out and get a replacement with the money coming in for Onana.

“There are going to be big decisions to make: whether to let him go and then who to replace him with.”

More big name players are on their way out of Man United

Onana will not be the only player expected to leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils are looking to offload Rasmus Hojlund as well after his disappointing season at the club.

The Danish striker has only managed to score three Premier League goals all season.

Amorim’s side have also transfer listed Alejandro Garnacho as they look to completely revamp their squad.

Man United approach £60 million PL goalkeeper to replace struggling Andre Onana