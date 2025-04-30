Report: Man United told to pay £63 million to sign Casemiro replacement

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer and they have already identified their target.

The Red Devils are set to lose Christian Eriksen this summer while Brazilian midfielder Casemiro could also be sold.

With Ruben Amorim likely to lose two midfielders this summer, signing a new midfielder is high on the agenda at the club.

The player they are targeting is Atalanta midfielder Ederson who has impressed a number of Premier League clubs.

According to AS, Serie A club Atalanta are set to demand £63 million to part ways with the Brazil international midfielder.

Ederson has been a top performer for Atalanta

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of Serie A’s best midfielders this season, attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs.

With Amorim looking to reinforce United’s midfield, Ederson’s energy, ball-winning ability, and forward-driving runs have made him a serious candidate to become a part of the United midfield next season.

He would be a like to like replacement of Casemiro who is past his peak.

Ederson’s contract with Atalanta runs until 2027, providing the club with a strong negotiating position.

While the midfielder has expressed curiosity about playing in the Premier League, he remains committed to Atalanta for the time being.

Man United face competition to sign their midfield target

Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, and even Liverpool have shown interest in the Brazilian

If Amorim can complete a deal for the midfielder, United would be signing a player entering his prime, with the potential to anchor their midfield for years to come.

In terms of players expected to leave the club, Alejandro Garnacho is at the top of the list.

Struggling striker Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly also being moved out of the club to make way for a new striker.

