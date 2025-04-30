Leeds in pole position to sign Newcastle man

Sean Longstaff and his Newcastle teammates pre-match (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly emerging as the favourites for the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff ahead of the summer.

The 27-year-old has long been a key player for the Magpies, though he’s not guaranteed as much playing time now, and that could lead to him being on his way out of St James’ Park in the near future.

The added pressures of ever-tightening Financial Fair Play laws also mean Newcastle could do well to cash in on Longstaff this summer.

This has led to growing speculation over Longstaff’s future, as his status as a homegrown player could mean Newcastle stand to gain big ‘pure profit’ from letting him go.

Leeds United looking at Sean Longstaff transfer as they prepare for life in the Premier League

Leeds could do well to add an experienced midfielder like Longstaff to their squad this summer as they prepare for life back in the top flight after recently clinching promotion.

The Yorkshire outfit will no doubt be aware that all three promoted sides went straight back down from the Premier League to the Championship this season.

It won’t be easy to avoid the same fate, so Leeds need to make sure they have a strong window, and someone like Longstaff looks ideal to help the team in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

What other changes could we see at Leeds this summer?

There has also been speculation about Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson being a target for Leeds, and that could be another smart signing.

On top of that, however, there has also been a surprise story circulating about LUFC potentially bringing in a new manager to replace Farke, despite him just doing so well to get the club promoted.

It will be interesting to see if this amounts to anything, but Farke surely deserves a shot at keeping Leeds up after doing his bit to get them there.