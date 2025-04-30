Two Premier League clubs on alert as Chelsea star made available for £45m

Romeo Lavia warming up for Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly making Romeo Lavia available for £45m this summer after his disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge.

A report from Chelsea News states that the Blues are ready to consider letting Lavia go for quite a lot less than they initially paid to sign him from Southampton.

It’s been a real challenge for Lavia to make an impact at Chelsea, having suffered with injury problems for almost his entire time in west London.

Still, Lavia looked like a huge prospect at his former club and one imagines he’ll have offers on the table if he does leave Chelsea this summer.

Romeo Lavia reportedly attracting Premier League transfer suitors

Two unnamed Premier League clubs are said to be showing an interest, according to the Chelsea FC blog‘s report, and one imagines there could soon be others joining the queue.

The Belgian youngster could still have a successful career if he manages to stay fit and find somewhere he can play regularly, though it perhaps increasingly seems like that won’t be at Chelsea.

CFC have often signed the game’s most exciting young players, but not all their recent signings have worked out.

Lavia looks like he’s now being put in that category as he doesn’t have much longer left to turn things around for himself at Chelsea.

Chelsea could be set for a major summer clear-out

Lavia probably won’t be the only name on the way out of Chelsea this summer, with Enzo Maresca looking in need of something of a reshuffle.

Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka and Joao Felix are just a few other names that spring to mind as being likely to be made available by the Blues.

It will be easier to find suitors for some of those than others, and it will be interesting to see how the Lavia situation develops in the weeks and months ahead.