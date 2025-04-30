Xabi Alonso includes Arsenal star on list of three names he wants Real Madrid to sign

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
William Saliba, Ousmane Dembele, and Xabi Alonso
William Saliba, Ousmane Dembele, and Xabi Alonso (Photo by Michael Steele, Simon Hofmann/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso continues to be strongly linked with the Real Madrid job, and he’s even reportedly identified some transfer targets for the club already.

The Spanish tactician is still manager of Bayer Leverkusen, but it seems inevitable that he’ll move to a bigger club soon after the tremendous job he’s done there.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid look in need of a change and some fresh ideas as things have gone backwards a little under Carlo Ancelotti this term.

Alonso seems an ideal candidate to replace Ancelotti, and Fichajes claim he already has some big names in mind for potential Real Madrid signings.

Real Madrid linked with William Saliba as Xabi Alonso eyes defenders

William Saliba celebrates during Arsenal's win over Real Madrid
William Saliba celebrates during Arsenal’s win over Real Madrid (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

It seems Alonso is particularly keen on strengthening the Madrid defence, and that’s led to further links with Arsenal centre-back William Saliba.

The France international has been a world class performer for Arsenal in recent times and makes sense as the kind of ‘Galactico’ figure Los Blancos would want to sign.

Arsenal surely won’t want to sell, but Real have a unique pulling power, so one imagines this could be a story worth keeping an eye on.

Real Madrid’s other rumoured defensive targets

Unsurprisingly, however, it seems that Saliba is not the only name on Alonso’s radar, with the former Liverpool midfielder also keen on some other star defenders in the Premier League.

Fichajes’ report also mentions Alonso being keen on Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, while Bournemouth youngster Dean Huijsen could also be on the agenda.

Still, Saliba would probably be the best option there and this ongoing piece of Arsenal FC news will have Gooners worried.

Discussing Saliba’s situation, journalist Martin Udvarlaky of Just Arsenal said recently: “Arsenal must act swiftly to formalise his long-term stay. Given his exceptional talent and potential, any delay in negotiations could invite offers from rival clubs. A new deal would not only reward his performances but also safeguard one of the team’s most valuable assets.”

