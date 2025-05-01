Real Madrid board prepare €90m transfer bid for Liverpool star, confident of getting deal done

Alexis Mac Allister and his Liverpool teammates celebrate during the win over Real Madrid (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Real Madrid board are reportedly confident as they prepare a €90m transfer bid for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to replace Luka Modric.

The Spanish giants could do with making some changes to their squad this summer after what has proven to be a slightly frustrating season.

Real won La Liga and the Champions League last year, but could be about to finish this campaign empty-handed.

One big reason for this would appear to be that club legend Toni Kroos was never really replaced after his retirement at the end of last season, while Modric also surely doesn’t have much longer left at the very highest level.

Alexis Mac Allister transfer looks ideal for Real Madrid

Mac Allister has shone since joining Liverpool from Brighton, and it’s easy to imagine he could give Madrid that extra quality on the ball in midfield that Kroos and Modric provided during their peak years.

The Argentina international is a different style of player to the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield, but one imagines LFC won’t want to sell.

Still, a report from Fichajes states that Real are preparing to try a bid of around €90m and are confident of getting a deal done.

Liverpool’s days of selling star names to clubs like Real Madrid are surely in the past

We have seen Liverpool losing their star names in the past, with Xabi Alonso one big name who moved from Anfield to the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, others such as Luis Suarez, Javier Mascherano and Philippe Coutinho went to Barcelona, and Raheem Sterling to Manchester City.

This trend has changed a bit in recent times, though, with the club now more successful and in a stronger position to keep their best players.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and others might have been poached by the likes of Real Madrid back in the day, but not now, so surely they’ll do their best to keep Mac Allister in much the same way.