***LEFT IMAGE*** Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on ***RIGHT IMAGE*** Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are among clubs keen on signing the Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda at the end of the season.

According to a report from TBR Football, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on his situation as well. The 27-year-old has an uncertain future, and he has recently revealed that he is not sure whether he will be at Celtic for the long term.

Tottenham were keen on the player last year as well.

Daizen Maeda unsure about Celtic future

He said on Sky Sports: “Well, I’m not sure. That’s a difficult question. “While I’m here, I always want to fight and play for Celtic. I want to keep focusing and playing for the team.”

The player has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 33 goals in all competitions. He has picked up 11 assists along the way as well. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal and Liverpool. He has been described as a “physical beast” and a “machine”.

Arsenal and Liverpool need Daizen Maeda

Arsenal need more depth on the flanks so that they can rotate it like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. The Japanese International will add goals, pace and flair to the side.

Similarly, Liverpool need more depth in the wide areas as well. Luis Diaz can be inconsistent at times, and players like Federico Chiesa have failed to convince the manager since his arrival. Liverpool could use another goal-scoring winger, and the Japanese International could be the ideal acquisition.

Liverpool have Wataru Endo at their disposal, and it will be interesting to see if the Japanese International midfielder can play a key role in convincing his compatriot to move to Anfield. The opportunity to join a club like Liverpool or Arsenal will be hard to turn down for Maeda. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he will look to fight for major trophies with them.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been fighting for the league title and the Champions League. They could provide the 27-year-old with the platform to fulfil his ambitions in the near future.