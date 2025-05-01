Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he makes his way out for a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are very interested in signing the Roma defender Evan Ndicka at the end of the season.

They are looking to improve their defensive unit, and they have identified the 25-year-old as a target. According to a report from Siamo La Roma, Arsenal are among the most interested clubs in signing the defender. The player will cost around €30-40 million, and Mikel Arteta has already made enquiries for the player.

The 25-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he could prove to be a quality addition for Arsenal. They need more depth in the defensive unit, and the Ivorian has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League.

Evan Ndicka might fancy Arsenal move

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality. He could justify the investment in the near future. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite tempting for the player. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Arsenal have finished as the runners-up in the Premier League in the last few seasons, and they have made it to the semifinals of the Champions League this year. There is no doubt that they are a top team, and they could help the 25-year-old defender win a major trophy in future.

Newcastle keen on Evan Ndicka

Meanwhile, Arsenal will face competition from Newcastle United. The Magpies need a reliable partner for Sven Botman, and Ndicka could be the ideal acquisition. Newcastle have the finances to get the deal across the line as well. It will be interesting to see where the player ends up.

Newcastle are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they need more quality on the side to do well next year. The Magpies have been long-term admirers of the Ivorian defender.