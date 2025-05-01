Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final vs PSG. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Swedish International midfielder Hugo Larsson from German club Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder has done quite well for the German club, and his performances have attracted the attention of Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City are keen on him as well.

According to a report from SportBild (h/t SportWitness), the player could cost around €60 million in the summer. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for him. They could use more technical ability in the middle of the park, and the player will add control and creativity to the side.

Hugo Larsson could fancy Arsenal move

The opportunity to join a club like Arsenal could be quite exciting for the player as well. They have been fighting for the title in the last few seasons, and they have made it to the semifinals of the Champions League as well. They could provide the youngster with the opportunity to fight for major trophies regularly.

In addition to that, they are one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and they have a talented squad. They have a proven record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the 20-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential.

Larsson would be a future investment

The reported asking price seems quite steep, but Arsenal have the resources to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. It could be a quality long-term investment for them. The player might be able to justify the investment in future.

He has that attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could develop into an important player for Arsenal with the right guidance. Mikel Arteta has done well to groom talented young players at Arsenal, and he could play a key role in the development of the Swedish midfielder.