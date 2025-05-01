James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have picked up a 3-1 win in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals, and they have taken a giant step towards the final of the tournament.

The north London club took the lead early on in the game through Brennan Johnson and doubled their advantage in the first half itself through James Maddison.

Dominic Solanke found the back of the net early in the second half from the penalty spot. Bodo/Glimt managed to get on the score sheet in the 83rd minute, but it was too little, too late. It will be interesting to see if they can turn things around in the second leg.

Tottenham in total control

Tottenham are undoubtedly the better team, and the two-goal cushion could prove to be defining for the English club.

They could easily look to sit back in the second leg and hit the home side on the counter. Tottenham have the pace and flair in the wide areas to cause all sorts of problems for Bodo/Glimt during transitions.

Rob Green left stunned by Tottenham

Meanwhile, former England International goalkeeper Rob Green was left stunned by the performance from the Tottenham players. The BBC Pundit went on to question why the players have not performed at this level for the rest of the season.

He said on BBC: “Tottenham are looking like men possessed. They are just saying: “Get off the ball, this is mine. Where has this been in the white shirt this season?”.

Spurs have had a disappointing season so far, and they are 16th in the league table. They have failed to do well in the domestic cup competitions as well. The Europa League is their best chance of winning a trophy, and with one step in the finals, they will look to go all the way and finish the season on a high. The trophy win might even keep Ange Postecoglou in a job.