Harry Maguire and Casemiro of Manchester United celebrate victory. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United took a giant step towards the UEFA Europa League final with an outstanding win over Athletic Club Bilbao in the first leg of the semi-final.

Manchester United picked up a 3-0 away from home in the first leg, and they will be confident of getting the job done at home next week. The Spanish outfit was completely outplayed, and Manchester United produced a clinical and disciplined performance on the road.

Can Man United save their season?

It has been a disappointing campaign for them so far, but winning the UEFA Europa League could lift the spirits around the club. They are unlikely to secure Champions League qualification through the league positions, and therefore, they will have to win the Europa League in order to compete in the Champions League next year.

Manchester United looked clinical in the attack, and they did well to take their chances. In addition to that, they were switched on defensively.

Casemiro impressed for Man United

Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro produced an outstanding display for his team when they needed it. He has been criticised heavily for his performances in recent months. The former Real Madrid star has not been at his best for a while, but he stepped up when it really mattered. He has been linked with an exit in the summer.

The Manchester United midfielder produced four tackles and four clearances during his time on the pitch. He managed to win 10 of the 12 duels he contested as well. The Brazilian managed to get on the score sheet, and he was composed with his passing as well.

The performance tonight will have given him a huge boost, and he will look to build on it in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see if he can help Manchester United finish the season strongly and win a major trophy.

The Brazilian has won several European Cups during his time at Real Madrid, and his winning experience could prove to be vital as well.