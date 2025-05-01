Enzo Maresca, manager of Chelsea FC, during a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Torino goalkeeper, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, and they will also face competition from Manchester City.

The 28-year-old has done quite well in Italy this season, and club chief Urbano Cairo has claimed that the player is attracting a lot of attention, heading into the summer transfer window.

Cairo has revealed (h/t TMW): “He had a great championship and it is normal that he receives a lot of attention, but no offer has arrived yet”.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Manchester United decide to submit an offer to sign the player. They have already made enquiries for the player. Manchester United tried to sign the player a few years ago.

Chelsea and Man United need better keepers

Chelsea need an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, and the 28-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He will be tempted to move to a big club like Chelsea and prove his words in the Premier League.

Similarly, Manchester United need an upgrade on Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. Both players have been error-prone, and Manchester United needs better players to win major trophies.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic could fancy a Premier League move

Milinkovic-Savic is at the peak of his powers, and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League this summer. He will look to make an instant impact in English football if the transfer goes through. It is fair to assume that both clubs will be attractive destinations for the player. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they have the finances to put together a formidable squad.

Both teams have struggled in recent seasons, but they have talented players at their disposal. They could bounce back strongly in the coming seasons. They will need to plug the weaknesses in their squad, and a quality goalkeeper should be their priority heading into the transfer window.