“Mutual interest” – Chelsea star could leave, two potential transfer destinations named

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Wesley Fofana in action for Chelsea against Arsenal
Wesley Fofana in action for Chelsea against Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana could reportedly be on his way out of the club this summer, with two potential destinations named.

The France international has struggled with injuries in his time at Stamford Bridge so far, and it’s perhaps not too surprising that his future is in some doubt.

Although Fofana is a fine player on his day, he’s just not quite reliable enough with his fitness for Chelsea to continue to build around him.

It seems the player himself is also open to something different as there’s ‘mutual interest’ with Marseille, according to journalist Sebastien Vidal in his post on X below…

Fofana could also have interest from the Saudi Pro League, as he’s likely to be expensive for a lot of other clubs, according to Vidal’s post.

Chelsea could be set to sell Wesley Fofana

It will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, as Chelsea will surely make changes in defence in the summer.

The departure of Fofana makes sense in the context of recent reports linking the Blues with other potential signings at the back.

Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen has been strongly linked with Chelsea by AS and others, and one imagines sales would be needed before the west London giants could afford him.

Another summer of change at Chelsea?

This current CFC ownership has invested a huge amount in top young players, and Fofana certainly looked like one of them when he was at former club Leicester City.

Wesley Fofana in action for Chelsea against Newcastle
Wesley Fofana in action for Chelsea against Newcastle (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Now, however, we might start to see some of these players who’ve flopped be moved on this summer, with more new signings seeming likely.

Fofana could well end up being joined by others like Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Christopher Nkunku as players deemed not good enough for this project.

Some fans might even wonder if manager Enzo Maresca has really done enough to stay in the job.

