Exclusive: Arsenal warned against making another Raheem Sterling-esque signing

Arsenal have been warned against making another Raheem Sterling-esque signing with Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku.

The Gunners have been linked with the Blues misfit in recent times, but Charles Watts is worried it would be a bad move for the club.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Watts urged Arsenal not to sign Nkunku as he felt the fanbase couldn’t take another deal similar to the Sterling one that has gone so badly.

Sterling joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea last summer, but has been really poor in his brief time at the Emirates Stadium.

Nkunku, similarly, just looks like another unconvincing player that Chelsea don’t really want, so is surely not the kind of name to take Mikel Arteta’s side up to the next level.

Arsenal warned against Christopher Nkunku transfer

Watts says that although Nkunku is a good player, he can’t see this deal happening after just how badly the Sterling loan has been for Arsenal.

Discussing the Nkunku to Arsenal rumours that we’ve seen recently, Watts said: “I know Christopher Nkunku has been linked with Arsenal recently, but I just don’t see that happening.

“I’m not sure the Arsenal fanbase could take the club signing another player from Chelsea to be honest.

“He’s a good player and probably hasn’t played enough at Chelsea to be able to show all of his qualities, but I don’t see him being the attacker that Arsenal need to take them to the next level.”

The last thing Arsenal need is another Raheem Sterling

Watts added: “The last thing they need is to bring in another disillusioned Chelsea player who has struggled for form and confidence. Raheem Sterling has to be the last of that type of signing.

“So this transfer link isn’t one I see going anywhere.”

It makes sense that there could be a bit of a fire sale at Chelsea this summer after a disappointing season, but that inevitably also means we’re going to hear a lot of speculation about flops that aren’t necessarily attracting as much interest as reports suggest.