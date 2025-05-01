Crystal Palace to battle PL rivals for 23-year-old striker they have scouted extensively

Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace celebrates victory with his teammates. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing the Bundesliga striker Phil Harres at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Wolves.

According to a report from Football Insider, the two clubs are keeping tabs on the Holstein Kiel striker, and they have scouted him regularly this season. The 23-year-old has done quite well in the Bundesliga this season, scoring eight goals in the league.

Crystal Palace could use Phil Harres

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Crystal Palace if they can get the deal done. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and they have been overly dependent on Jean-Philippe Mateta this season. Harres could be a useful acquisition.

Also, Mateta has been linked with an exit. Eberechi Eze is on the radar of multiple clubs as well. Palace will need attacking reinforcements this summer. 

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can beat Wolves to his signature. They will certainly be an attractive destination for the player. The 23-year-old striker has come up through the ranks from the German fourth division in recent seasons. He will look to compete at a higher level in future, and moving to the Premier League can be hard to turn down.

Crystal Palace could be an attractive destination

Phil Harres of Holstein Kiel celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Phil Harres of Holstein Kiel celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during a Bundesliga match. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have a quality squad, and they could be the ideal destination for Harres. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League, and regular football in England could help him improve further. Palace are certainly a more attractive destination compared to Wolves, who have been fighting for survival this season.

Meanwhile, it is no surprise that Wolves are keen on the striker. They are expected to lose Matheus Cunha in the summer, and they will need to replace the Brazilian adequately. The Bundesliga striker could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them as well.

The report from Football Insider claims that a deal could be done for £8.5 million. It is a reasonable asking price for the player, and both clubs have the resources to get the deal done..

