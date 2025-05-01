Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly planning to make a transfer move for Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer.

The Reds ace has long been regarded as a big prospect but has struggled for regular playing time at Anfield in recent times.

According to TEAMtalk, it now seems there’s some uncertainty around Elliott’s future this summer as Newcastle make him one of their top summer targets.

The report explains that the Magpies are keen to add a creative midfield player of this profile to their squad this summer.

Elliott certainly looks like he could fit the bill for Newcastle, but it will be interesting to see what Liverpool’s stance ends up being.

Has Harvey Elliott come to the end of the road at Liverpool?

For one reason or another, it’s just not quite happened for Elliott at Liverpool, and it might be time for both parties to think about going their separate ways.

The England Under-21 international is a fine talent, but it looks like he could probably do with a fresh start and a change of scene to try reviving his career.

This Liverpool news might worry some fans, however, with Reds expert Farrell Keeling describing on Empire of the Kop how Elliott “has been an extremely reliable presence off the bench for Liverpool in 2024/25.”

Eddie Howe could be just the manager to get the best out of Elliott and give the former Fulham youngster more of a key role in his plans.

Newcastle feel Harvey Elliott ticks all the boxes

TEAMtalk’s report adds that Newcastle rate Elliott very highly and feel he ticks all the boxes for them.

It’s important for players to feel appreciated, so that’s something for Elliott to consider as he seems a long way from being viewed as that important to his current club.

Arne Slot will also surely want to make some changes to his squad this summer, with LFC just winning the Premier League title, but falling short in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Working almost entirely with the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, it could make sense for Slot to now be given more of a chance to make changes in a number of positions.