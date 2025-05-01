Report: Liverpool ready to pay €60million for transfer of “incredible” midfield maestro

Angelo Stiller in action for Stuttgart vs PSG (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to bid as much as €60million for the potential transfer of highly-rated Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

The 24-year-old is emerging as one of the top midfield players in Europe outside of the established elite clubs, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move.

Stiller has been linked with Liverpool before, and there’s now a fresh update from Fichajes claiming that the Merseyside giants would be willing to pay big for him.

It seems this bid has not been made yet, but the report suggests LFC view Stiller as perfect for Arne Slot’s style of play, and they now have to make a decision on firming up their interest.

What has been said about Liverpool target Angelo Stiller?

Stiller has been described as “incredible”, with his manager Sebastian Hoeness telling Kicker: “As a central midfielder, he has incredible strategic skills. He can read a game and is able to dictate a game from the sixth position. He has a fine left foot and can also use players further up front.”

Meanwhile, almost a year ago, CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk told us: “Stiller has a style of playing that matches Barcelona’s footballing philosophy.”

It seems very clear that this is a special player who’s going to continue to attract interest!

How could Liverpool fit Angelo Stiller into their midfield?

As good as Stiller is, it’s not that clear if Liverpool need to be making a midfielder like this a big priority for this summer.

Slot already has a lot of depth in that department, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai all playing well this season.

There’s also depth with the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, so it could be a struggle finding space for Stiller unless significant sales are also made.