Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a training session. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the move for the River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono in recent months.

The 17-year-old Argentine prodigy is expected to be on the move this summer, and several clubs are keen on him. According to a report from TYC Sports, Manchester United are willing to pay his €45 million release clause (£38 million).

Manchester United need more technical ability in the midfield, and the South American is capable of operating as an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add creativity, flair, and vision in the final third.

Real Madrid keen on Franco Mastantuono

Manchester United are not the only club keen on him, and they will face competition from Real Madrid. The midfielder is reportedly keen on a move to the Spanish giants. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Mastantuono is regarded as one of the finest young talents in South American football right now, and he could be an exceptional long-term acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they decide to trigger his release clause in the coming weeks.

Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on the player as well.

Man United are in pole position now

Meanwhile, a report from Italy (Calciomercato) claims that Manchester United are now in pole position to get the deal done. The development will come as a major boost for their fans. Manchester United need to bring in more quality, and the 17-year-old could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Even though the asking price might seem steep, the player has the ability to justify the investment in future. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Manchester United if the transfer goes through. The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite exciting, and regular football in England could accelerate is development.

The Premier League side will hope that Real Madrid do not act on their interest and come forward with an offer to sign the player. They have the resources to trigger his release clause as well, and the player clearly has a preference towards them.