🔴 Transfer news live: Man United accelerating Viktor Gyokeres talks, Newcastle eye Liverpool star & more

Reports in Italy are casting serious doubt over Douglas Luiz’s future at Juventus, with Newcastle reportedly interested.
The Brazil international only left Aston Villa last year, but has flopped at Juve and is now being targeted for a return to the Premier League.
Nico Williams is being tipped as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s preferred target out wide this summer.
That’s according to columnist Charles Watts as he discusses other wingers being linked with the Gunners, such as Kenan Yildiz and Eberechi Eze.
Liverpool are reportedly facing worrying interest in star midfield player Alexis Mac Allister.
Reports in Spain claim Real Madrid want the Argentina international, and could pay big for someone they view as an ideal long-term replacement for Luka Modric.
EXCLUSIVE – Chelsea are showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono.
The 17-year-old is also being eyed by other big clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid this summer.
Reports claim Newcastle United are making Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott a key target for this summer.
Eddie Howe is said to be eager to work with the English youngster, who may well be tempted to leave Anfield for more playing time.
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes is reportedly ready to consider leaving the club this summer.
The Brazil international has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City recently, and seems keen to ensure he’s playing more regularly as soon as possible.
