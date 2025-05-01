Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected after the team's draw in the Premier League. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season, and they will have to pay substantial wages to get the deal done.

The 26-year-old striker is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and he has been exceptional for the Turkish out with this season. He has 31 goals and eight assists to his name.

The player has been linked with the move to Chelsea as well.

Man United need Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are in desperate need of a quality striker, and Osimhen is a world-class player. He has proven himself in France, Italy and Turkey. He can succeed in the Premier League as well. He could transform Manchester United in the attack if he joins the club.

He knows what it takes to play for a big club and fight for major trophies. He has helped Napoli win the league title, and he could help Manchester United win trophies as well.

The 26-year-old would be a major upgrade on Manchester United’s current options. Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has been underwhelming, and Rasmus Hojlund is still getting to grips with English football. Manchester United need more quality in the attack, and the Nigerian could make an instant impact.

Osimhen is a top-class player who is operating at the peak of his powers. He will want to play for a big club and fight for trophies. Manchester United would be the ideal destination for him.

Can Man United afford Osimhen wages?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to accept his wage demands. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the player will demand wages of around £200,000 a week.

He said to GMS: “He just wants his current salary (around €12m net, £10.2m per season) to be respected, nothing different. Same as one year ago.”

Manchester United certainly have the finances to afford him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Signing a world-class player like him could make a huge difference to their attacking unit, and it could help them bounce back strongly next year.