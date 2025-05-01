Talks accelerating: Man United making progress on “phenomenal” attacker signing

Manchester United corner flag (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly accelerating talks over the transfer of Sporting Lisbon goal machine Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer.

Despite competition from Atletico Madrid, it seems that Man Utd are moving things in the right direction as things stand.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, which states that the Red Devils have been accelerating their efforts to land Gyokeres, who is expected to pack his bags and head to the Premier League soon.

It will be interesting to see how this materialises, but it’s looking good for United if this report is anything to go by, and it makes sense that a top striker like this is one of their priorities.

Viktor Gyokeres looks ideal for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United project

Gyokeres, described by his current manager as “phenomenal” (as per Tribuna), is a player Ruben Amorim will know well, as he helped the Sweden international hit such explosive form when he was in charge of Sporting.

If he could have a clinical finisher like that with him at Old Trafford, then things could start to look a lot more optimistic next season.

United’s current attacking options are pretty poor, with Joshua Zirkzee struggling in his first season at the club, while Rasmus Hojlund is now close to being there for two years without really making any kind of an impact.

Can Man United sign someone like Gyokeres without Champions League football?

Gyokeres has already been linked with MUFC several times, but one imagines the club could struggle to attract players like him without Champions League football.

Amorim has, in fact, even answered this specific question, as per Fabrizio Romano’s post on X below…

? Rúben Amorim: “Gyokeres deal? I didn’t talk to him. But if a player only wantes to come to Man United to play Champions League, then he won’t come”. “We want players who want to represent United, not players who want to play certain competitions”, told @sporttvportugal. pic.twitter.com/KxDulThlw4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2025

Amorim has made it clear he wants players who want to play for United, so it will be interesting to see what Gyokeres ends up deciding.

One imagines the 26-year-old will have plenty of other options after such an exceptional season, and United have been a bit of a graveyard for talent in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.