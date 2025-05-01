Liverpool star explains the difference that made it a “challenge” adapting from Klopp to Slot

Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has discussed the main difference between Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot as managers.

The Netherlands international has been a star player again for Liverpool this season, with he and a number of other Reds stars going from strength to strength under new manager Slot.

It was never going to be easy replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, but Slot has done a tremendous job with this team, leading them to the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

The Dutch tactician seems quite different from Klopp, and Van Dijk has admitted it took the players a bit of getting used to.

Virgil van Dijk highlights the key difference between Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp

Discussing the transition from Klopp, who the LFC players had been used to for so long, Van Dijk told GQ Magazine: “Arne’s very calm. It’s different. With Klopp, what you see is what you get. You could come to him with anything.

“But Arne is more specific. He has a clear idea of the way he wants his teams to play, which is different to how we were under Jurgen, which was already obviously super successful.

“It was a challenge [to adapt to], but it has been a good challenge.”

Van Dijk’s comparison of the two bosses under whom he’s worked at Liverpool indicate that, while both Klopp and Slot have enjoyed success at Anfield, the players have responded well to the Dutchman’s injection of a fresh approach after replacing his illustrious and long-serving predecessor – Liam Togher, Empire of the Kop

What next for Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool after this superb season?

Liverpool have won the title and could have done even more this season, having lost the Carabao Cup final somewhat surprisingly, whilst also only being knocked out of the Champions League on penalties.

The likes of Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been in exceptional form as ever, though, and it looks like they have plenty more to give, and that’s very positive Liverpool news indeed.