Report: Man United have opportunity to rake in serious profit from Real Madrid transfer deal

Alvaro Carreras in action for Benfica against Barcelona (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly facing the possibility of making a huge profit from cashing in on Real Madrid transfer target Alvaro Carreras.

The talented young Spanish left-back, currently on the books at Benfica, has impressed a great deal since leaving Man Utd.

Carreras didn’t get much of a chance in the United first-team while he was there, but he’s shown his potential at Benfica, and could now earn himself another big move.

According to Diario AS, this summer could see an interesting situation where Real Madrid try to sign Carreras, though they might end up having to do business with United.

The report explains that the Red Devils have a buy-back clause of just €18m for Carreras, so could then bank as much as €30-35m profit from immediately selling him on to Real Madrid.

Alvaro Carreras transfer saga looks like one to watch

United could be very smart to cash in on Carreras and use that money to strengthen in other areas, but might there also be a case for simply bringing him back to Old Trafford anyway?

The 22-year-old is clearly a top talent if a big club like Real Madrid want him, but United might arguably also benefit from bringing him back.

Patrick Dorgu joined MUFC in January and hasn’t had the most convincing start, while Luke Shaw has been plagued with injuries for some time now.

Real Madrid would surely be more tempting than Man United right now

Still, Carreras might not be keen on going back to United after not being given a chance there in the past.

On top of that, there’s also the obvious point that Madrid are a far stronger team right now, so Carreras could be more likely to win major trophies there.

So even if United have that buy-back option, it might not be enough to convince the player to come back and form part of Ruben Amorim’s squad.