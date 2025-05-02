Marco Asensio in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing up Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne as an alternative to a permanent deal for on-loan PSG attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Belgium international is about to be out of contract at Man City, calling time on a long and legendary career at the Etihad Stadium.

It would certainly be ambitious from Villa, but it seems they are seriously prepared to try to land De Bruyne when he becomes available this summer, according to Football Insider.

Unai Emery brought in Asensio on loan in January and he’s performed well, but it seems Villa feel they could now bring in De Bruyne as an even better option in that position.

Aston Villa line up ambitious Kevin De Bruyne transfer

Villa fans will no doubt be excited about this story, with Emery continuing to take this club in a really positive direction.

Asensio has done well in his brief time at Villa Park, but De Bruyne’s arrival would be on a whole other level.

Of course, some fans will question if the veteran playmaker is still at his best and able to do it week in, week out in the Premier League, but that kind of influence is surely priceless.

Few have won as much as De Bruyne has, and he won’t have lost all that ability just yet, even if he’s no longer at his peak.

What next for Marco Asensio after Villa loan spell?

It will be interesting to see what happens with Asensio if he doesn’t end up staying at Villa this summer.

The Spain international probably won’t work his way back into the PSG team, but his impressive loan spell in the Premier League should surely see him attract suitors.

Asensio was once a star player for Real Madrid and he has shown he still has it in him to make a difference at the highest level.