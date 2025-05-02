(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich find themselves in an advantageous position in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz.

The German international is a highly sought-after quantity in the market ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are both understood to be keeping tabs on Wirtz (21).

However, it remains to be seen which potential suitor is personally favoured.

Bayern are in with Florian Wirtz’s family

Bayern’s interest in Wirtz has been long-standing. If reports are to be believed, the Bavarian giants have certainly put in the groundwork to beat out rival interest.

Ultimately, updates don’t get much more reliable than those coming from Christian Falk.

It would seem that the Allianz Arena-dwelling outfit is somewhat confident of getting the deal done. In fact, the club is already discussing how Florian Wirtz would pair up with international colleague Jamal Musiala.

“Bayern Munich still believe they have the best chance of signing Florian Wirtz this summer,” the head of football at the BILD Group exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“The reason? The club is enjoying positive talks with the player’s advisor (and father) Hans-Joachim Wirtz.

“Plans are already being devised internally as to how the team can play with two 10s (factoring in a potential Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz duo).”

How will Bayern make Wirtz and Jamal Musiala work?

The attraction of Wirtz and Musiala playing together seems pretty evident. Of all the attacking midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues, the German duo rank second and fourth, respectively, for goal contributions this term.

Players Goal contributions Bruno Fernandes 35 Florian Wirtz 28 Morgan Rogers 27 Jamal Musiala 26

* Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt (Europe’s top five leagues)

Given there are arguably bigger question marks over Bayern’s defensive line, as opposed to their offensive capabilities, this may raise further concerns. Although, to be fair, the Bundesliga leaders have significantly underperformed compared to their xGA (expected goals allowed).

Bayern Munich Goals scored 90 (1st) Goals conceded 29 (5th) xG 76.2 (3rd) xGA 22.3 (1st)

* Stats courtesy of FBref (Europe’s top five leagues)

For starters, will either attacking midfielder be given serious defensive responsibilities? Or will it be up to Joshua Kimmich alone to cover serious ground?

Will this not, then, by extension, put further pressure on a backline that has come under fire in 2024/25?

Perhaps Vincent Kompany’s men hope the signing of a defensive leader (with Jonathan Tah heavily linked) will answer such questions.

Bayern may need goal contributions

In light of the data available, one couldn’t begrudge Christoph Freund and Co. for trying to add goals to the team.

Bayern may very well have underperformed for goals conceded (+6.7 to xGA). But, they’ve also overperformed more significantly, by comparison, for goals scored (+13.8 to xG).

There is the possibility that things balance out in the 2025/26 campaign. In which case, the Bavarians may very well find themselves worse off overall.