(Photos by Ryan Pierse & Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are ‘very interested’ in Jamie Gittens ahead of the summer window.

The England U21 international has been linked with a Premier League move for much of the 2024/25 season. Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham were likewise understood to hold some interest.

However, for now, Chelsea appear to be taking the most concrete steps for Gittens.

Have Chelsea contacted Jamie Gittens?

Dortmund’s somewhat precarious financial situation means the club could be forced into some difficult decisions this summer. One being the potential sale of their latest English prodigy, Jamie Gittens.

To that end, Chelsea could look to take advantage. Christian Falk now reports that the Blues have contacted the player, with the club considering a swap deal that would see Carney Chukwuemeka remain with BVB.

“I have heard that Chelsea are still very interested in Jamie Gittens. His former youth coach at Cobham is said to have already made contact with him,” the BILD reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Fact Files column.

“There is an idea at the club to swap him for Chukwuemeka. So, there might be a swap deal to be made.”

What do the stats say about Gittens?

The 20-year-old hasn’t had a terrible campaign in 2024/25 by any stretch of the imagination.

However, one might reasonably imagine decision-makers at Chelsea will be hoping Gittens can improve on his current tally of 17 goal contributions next term.

Chelsea need better options than Christopher Nkunku and Jadon Sancho

For much of the current campaign, Chelsea have mainly utilised Jadon Sancho in a left-wing role, with Christopher Nkunku occasionally rotating.

It’s a far from ideal situation. The latter primarily operates as a central forward, whilst the former has struggled to meet expectations at Stamford Bridge.

To be fair to Sancho, Jamie Gittens’ numbers in German football aren’t exactly blowing him out of the water either.

Players Goal contributions Minutes per goal contribution Jamie Gittens 17 159.76 Jadon Sancho 14 159.42 Christopher Nkunku 19 107.31

With one player being 25 years of age and the other set to turn 21 this summer, however, there’s more than enough hope that Chelsea can develop Gittens into something special.

How much will Jamie Gittens cost?

One report from Sky Germany (relayed by Football Transfers) has claimed that Dortmund will consider offers of €50m-€60m [£42.5m-51m].