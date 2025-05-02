West Ham make contact to sign 80k-a-week Bayern Munich star

Eric Dier with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly held talks over a potential transfer swoop for Bayern Munich star Eric Dier.

However, the England international has instead agreed a deal to move to Monaco this summer, snubbing a return to the Premier League.

Dier has performed well for Bayern and could have been a decent signing for English clubs, with West Ham among the teams to explore this deal.

The Hammers held talks with Dier’s camp, according to TBR Football, as did Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leeds.

Still, Dier has instead opted to try his luck in Ligue 1 by joining Monaco after the end of this campaign with Bayern.

West Ham to look for alternatives after missing out on Eric Dier transfer?

Dier would have been a solid defensive addition to Graham Potter’s squad, providing versatility, experience and leadership.

These are all qualities that are badly needed at the London Stadium after a disappointing season, so one imagines WHUFC must be looking at alternatives.

Dier could have been ideal for West Ham, but there will surely be other similar options out there that emerge as possibilities in the weeks and months ahead.

One name already being linked with West Ham is Manchester City’s John Stones, and that seems like the kind of profile that could really turn things around for the struggling east London club.

Eric Dier can be proud of Bayern spell

Dier’s move to Bayern was certainly a surprise when it happened, as he’d fallen out of favour with former club Tottenham at the time.

Still, the 31-year-old has been a really solid performer at the Allianz Arena, making the most of this surprise spell at an elite European club.

Dier should still have plenty to offer to another top team like Monaco, even if it’s a shame not to see him back in the Premier League.