Report: Liverpool & Arsenal on alert as club forced to sell “incredible” playmaker

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the top clubs showing an interest in a potential transfer move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

It seems that Barca’s uncertain financial situation means they could now be forced to cash in on De Jong if the right offers come in for him this summer.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, which also states that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are keen on the Netherlands international.

De Jong has shown his world class level for much of his time at Barcelona, but he’s a high earner and has had some injury problems during his time at the Nou Camp.

Frenkie de Jong transfer could make sense for Barcelona

It could, therefore, be sensible for Barcelona to capitalise on interest in De Jong now, or else they might not get another opportunity to make much from letting him go.

The Catalan giants also have plenty of other quality midfield players right now, with the likes of Pedri and Gavi perhaps meaning he could be replaced quite easily.

This will clearly be a big call for Barcelona this summer and it will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds in the weeks and months ahead.

Where next if “incredible” De Jong leaves Barca?

De Jong can surely have the pick of Europe’s elite if he moves on from his current club this summer, but Fichajes seem to link him most strongly with Liverpool and Arsenal.

These are the top two teams in England at the moment, with Arne Slot’s side just winning the Premier League title, while Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are in the Champions League semi-finals.

Those could both be very tempting destinations for De Jong, who has been described as “incredible” by his teammate Marc Casado, as per Mundo Deportivo…

Marc Casadó described Frenkie de Jong as having "an incredible level" according to Mundo Deportivo.

There’s no doubt about De Jong’s quality, but it is perhaps not entirely straightforward to see how he’d fit in at Arsenal or Liverpool.

Both teams have plenty of quality options in midfield as it is, though at Arsenal there is the looming threat of Jorginho and Thomas Partey both being out of contract at the end of the season.

That could lead to a role for De Jong at the Emirates Stadium, with his passing and creativity giving them something a bit different.

Liverpool, however, already have midfield playmakers such as Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to do that job.