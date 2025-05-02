Gabriel Sara in action for Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are among the Premier League clubs seriously considering a summer transfer window move for Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, CaughtOffside understands.

Sara has experience of playing in England, having previously had a spell at Norwich City, and he’s taken his game to another level with some hugely impressive displays in Turkey.

Villa are joined by the likes of Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Wolves in scouting Sara in recent times, and sources have informed CaughtOffside that the Brazilian should be available for around €40m this summer.

Although Galatasaray would prefer not to sell, Sara has his price, and sources have confirmed that he’d be open to a move back to English football.

Where next for Gabriel Sara as transfer race hots up?

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, as Sara looks like he’ll have a long list of options to choose from if he does move to the Premier League this summer.

Villa are certainly an exciting project at the moment, so their interest could end up being rewarded, though no negotiations have taken place just yet.

It also remains to be seen if the Midlands outfit can afford Sara’s €40m asking price, with the club having some Financial Fair Play issues in recent times.

Man City will surely also be tempting for Sara, but he might not play as regularly there as he would for clubs like Villa and Forest.

Difficult summer ahead for Galatasaray

Sara’s departure would be a blow for Galatasaray, and there will likely be further challenges ahead for the club as Victor Osimhen nears the end of his loan from Napoli.

It’s hard to imagine the Nigeria international extending his stay with Gala, and it would be a blow to lose both him and Sara in one go.