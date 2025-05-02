“I have been honest with him” – Arne Slot offers clue over Liverpool star’s future

Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott celebrate during Liverpool vs Lille (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken out on the transfer situation involving Harvey Elliott amid links with Newcastle United ahead of the summer.

The 22-year-old has struggled for playing time at Liverpool, and Slot has made the honest admission about how he’s viewed the player.

Although Slot praised Elliott’s form since his return from injury, he also admitted that there have been times when he’s spoken to him about his performance levels.

Arne Slot offers possible clue over Harvey Elliott future

See below as Slot discusses Elliott in his latest press conference, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano…

? Arne Slot on Harvey Elliott’s future: “I think it's very important that people who are here want to stay”. “Harvey is one of them who hasn't had enough playing time as he has deserved but he is in competition with good players and he was injured. I have been honest with him,… pic.twitter.com/wp6GkvN0JI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2025

Slot also seems aware that Elliott hasn’t played enough, suggesting that the Dutch tactician is aware that he’s someone who might not be entirely happy with his current role at Anfield.

Elliott has been linked as a target for Newcastle by TEAMtalk in recent days, so this could well be something to watch out for as they could probably offer him more of a key role.

The Magpies need a bit more creativity in midfield, and Elliott looks like someone capable of offering that, but the competition for places at Anfield might just be a bit too much for him at this stage of his career.

Will Harvey Elliott join others out of the Liverpool exit door this summer?

LFC barely made any changes to their squad when Slot took over last summer, but it could be that Elliott won’t be the only high-profile departure this year.

Others like Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, and Kostas Tsimikas might want to play more than they have been, while flops like Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa seem like obvious candidates to be offloaded if possible.

Meanwhile, star player Trent Alexander-Arnold is coming towards the end of his contract, and is very close now to being able to leave on a free transfer.