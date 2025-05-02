John Stones being subbed on by Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Manchester City defender John Stones as it looks like he could be made available this summer.

It’s been a difficult season for Pep Guardiola and co., and it seems that Man City could now make changes to their struggling squad.

Stones is someone who has seemingly left City frustrated after fitness problems this season, and West Ham are among the clubs keeping an eye on his situation, according to TBR Football.

The Hammers could do with bringing in an experienced name in defence, and someone of Stones’ profile would make sense as being appealing for the east Londoners.

John Stones linked with West Ham as Eric Dier was also targeted

Another report from TBR Football has claimed that WHUFC were keen on signing Bayern Munich star Eric Dier.

Their report states that West Ham were among a number of other clubs to hold talks over the experienced England international, though he’s decided to join Monaco instead.

Stones can offer Graham Potter’s side something similar, though, with the 30-year-old an experienced and versatile defensive player who can operate at centre-back or defensive midfield.

West Ham look like they need more proven Premier League players like that, as well as winners and leaders in this squad.

All change for Manchester City this summer?

Stones has been a great servant for City down the years, but it perhaps makes sense that his time at the Etihad Stadium is now coming to an end.

In truth, this could be a new start at City, with other experienced players also looking likely to be on the way out.

Kevin De Bruyne will be out of contract this summer, while it’s also hard to see others like Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan staying on for much longer.