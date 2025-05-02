Leeds striker Mateo Joseph (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Leeds are readying themselves for life back in the Premier League, and this summer could define whether they can avoid relegation back to the Championship at the first attempt. There will be money to spend, but funds will also need to be raised in order for Daniel Farke’s squad to be improved to its maximum.

In recent weeks, it has been made clear that Leeds are looking to sell under-fire goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and he will not be the only first team player that could depart before the end of the summer transfer window.

Another player that has played a fair amount for Leeds in the Championship has been Mateo Joseph, and like Meslier, he could be on the chopping block this summer.

Joseph attracted interest from Real Betis in January, and according to El Pelotazo (via LeedsUnited.News), the La Liga club are willing to make another move for the Spanish striker in the summer.

An £8m deal was almost completed for Joseph during the winter, but on this occasion, Leeds would be asking for more. At this stage, their asking price is reported to range from £11m to £12.75m, which underlines that they see the 21-year-old as a player that could be valuable for them in the Premier League.

However, it would equally be no surprise if Joseph were to leave Leeds in the summer. He has not had the best output in the Championship, with only three goals and three assists in 35 league appearances this season. And with Joel Piroe being the starting striker, there is a chance that a deal could be done in order to raise funds for new signings.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds do decide to sell Joseph this summer, but given Betis’ interest, it would be no surprise if he left Elland Road.