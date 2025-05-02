“Everything can change” – Ruben Amorim drops surprise hint over Man Utd star’s future

Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could still have a chance to turn his Old Trafford career around, according to Ruben Amorim.

Speaking at his press conference today, Amorim praised the performance of Casemiro in Thursday night’s 3-0 win away to Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League.

The experienced Brazil international opened the scoring for the Red Devils in Bilbao, giving the team a huge advantage as they look to make the Europa League final.

In fact, a 3-0 first leg lead is probably enough for most Man Utd fans to start looking up how to buy Europa League final tickets right now, even if the players will have to avoid complacency ahead of the return fixture next week.

Casemiro could have a key role in Manchester United’s resurgence under Ruben Amorim

Despite looking so poor for so much of last season, Casemiro is showing signs of real improvement under Amorim, with the Portuguese tactician praising the 33-year-old.

See below as Amorim is quoted by Fabrizio Romano as hinting that Casemiro may have quickly changed his situation at MUFC, when it had looked certain that he’d be leaving this summer…

? Rúben Amorim: “Casemiro has improved a lot. You can see not the way he plays but the way he runs. The data show he worked really hard. He is a very good example”. “It’s a lesson for all the players in Man United. Everything can change in one moment”. pic.twitter.com/HSyURQWPyu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2025

“Casemiro has improved a lot,” Amorim said.

“You can see not the way he plays but the way he runs. The data show he worked really hard.

“He is a very good example. It’s a lesson for all the players in Man United. Everything can change in one moment.”

Man United need Europa League final victory to save their season

As much as United fans will be delighted with this start to the semi-final, it’s now vital that the club goes on and wins this competition to save what has been an otherwise dismal campaign.

United will likely face Tottenham in what would be a difficult final, and it’s vital that they ensure qualification for the Champions League with a win in Bilbao.

There’s no hope of them doing so as they remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table, so this is their only way now and it could be huge for what they’re able to do in the transfer market this summer.

Casemiro’s improvement is certainly welcome from a United point of view as it could help the team in the final stages of this difficult season, and perhaps he’ll even have a role to play beyond the end of this campaign.