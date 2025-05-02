(Photos by Carl Recine & Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hopes of signing David Raum this summer have been boosted.

The Red Devils could yet further bolster the left-back position, despite landing Patrick Dorgu in January.

Ruben Amorim’s men are in clear need of defensive reinforcements. Whilst Diogo Dalot has impressed on occasion, left-back is hardly his natural position. Likewise, Luke Shaw’s (29) injury issues remain a persistent bugbear.

Players Games played (2024/25) Club games missed (2024/25) David Raum 27 (2,120 minutes) 15 Diogo Dalot 51 (4,423 minutes) 0 Luke Shaw 6 (275 minutes) 43

In that case, a move for Old Trafford-linked Raum could prove a transfer masterstroke.

Manchester United could sign David Raum cheaply

In this day and age, signing a top fullback for less than £50m has to be considered a relative bargain. For a player entering his peak years of football in Raum (27), even more so.

It’s now understood that the release clause in the German’s contract would allow any interested party to secure his signature this summer.

“David Raum is said to have an exit clause in his contract, which runs until 2027. If a club pays more than €50m [£42.4m], he can leave this summer,” Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“However, RB Leipzig are planning with the German international and want to give him more influence.

“That said, if Leipzig don’t qualify for the Champions League, it will be difficult to convince the player to stay.”

Why would Ruben Amorim want Raum?

As a Ruben Amorim signing, one could reasonably argue that the Portuguese head coach won’t be in a rush to look beyond Dorgu. Indeed, Falk didn’t specifically mention Manchester United as an interested party.

That said, Shaw’s ongoing injury problems, coupled with the lack of quality cover and experience beyond the Englishman, mean that reinforcing the left-back position wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Of course, that’s not to overlook the more obvious concerns United have in the forward line. Given that the wingback positions are critical for chance creation in the new system, providing width and creating goalscoring opportunities, however, there’s a clear need for quality.

Players Average league ratings (2024/25) David Raum 7.24 (Bundesliga) Patrick Dorgu 6.91 (Premier League) Diogo Dalot 6.99 (Premier League)

Patrick Dorgu is exciting but inexperienced at 20 years of age. Raum’s years of experience playing top-flight and Champions League football would provide the perfect foil to his Manchester United counterpart’s rawness.

If reports back in the winter period are on the money, Amorim’s also understood to admire David Raum.

Who is the toughest defender Lamine Yamal has faced?

Lamine Yamal’s career is still in its relative infancy. Yet, the Barcelona superstar has already come across some pretty remarkable opponents in his time.

Despite facing the best Real Madrid have to offer, the Spanish international named Raum the toughest defender he’s faced so far.

“David Raum, the left back for Germany and RB Leipzig. A tough, fierce defender. At the European Championship in the quarter-finals against the Germans he proved to be a tough opponent to overcome,” the teenager told Tuttosport (via Goal).

If he’s good enough for Yamal, chances are the RB Leipzig star is good enough for United.