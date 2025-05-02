Revealed: Man Utd close to agreement after offering contract to Arsenal transfer target

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha (Photo by Joe Prior, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are closer to a verbal agreement with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha after offering him a big-money contract, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

The Brazil international has also attracted strong interest from Arsenal in recent times, with the Gunners’ new sporting director Andrea Berta understood to be a big fan of the player.

However, things now look to be progressing well with Man Utd, who have offered Cunha a contract on double the wages he current earns at Wolves.

CaughtOffside understands that the Red Devils are close to a verbal agreement on personal terms, with Cunha keen on the move to Old Trafford.

This looks like bad news for Arsenal, as well as other interested clubs such as Liverpool, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Matheus Cunha closer to Manchester United transfer agreement

All going well, it looks like Cunha could soon become United’s first signing of the summer, with the expectation growing that the 25-year-old will join.

There remain other details to finalise, but Ruben Amorim has made it clear in internal discussions with the club just how much of a priority he views Cunha as.

Despite Arsenal chief Berta appreciating the player, it seems that there are numerous other targets also under consideration at the Emirates Stadium, giving the advantage to United as things stand.

Manchester United will likely still need more attacking signings

Even if Cunha looks like a real coup for United, they will surely need further additions in attack this summer.

Marcus Rashford and Antony most likely won’t be staying after leaving on loan in January, while flops like Rasmus Hojlund and perhaps Joshua Zirkzee might need replacing.

Cunha can play a variety of roles either up front or out wide, but United would do well to add another out-and-out centre-forward who can provide 25-plus goals a season.