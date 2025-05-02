Report: Liverpool rival Euro giants for transfer of midfield “game-changer”

Morten Frendrup lining up for Genoa (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup.

According to Juve FC, the Denmark international is emerging as one of the top targets for Juventus after impressing in Serie A, but clubs from the Premier League are also keen.

The report mentions Liverpool and Tottenham as other potential suitors for Frendrup, who will surely prove difficult for Genoa to hold on to.

Liverpool already have plenty of quality in midfield at the moment, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch shining as the Reds won the Premier League title.

Morten Frendrup looks like a must-have in this summer’s transfer window

This could end up being a significant piece of Juventus news as the Italian giants seek to snap up Frendrup, with the Turin outfit previously doing well to snap up some of the best players from other Serie A clubs.

Teun Koopmeiners, for example, joined Juventus from Atalanta last summer, so Frendrup could prove another smart purchase.

The 24-year-old clearly looks like he’d fit in well at Juventus, with the club surely likely to look for a replacement and upgrade on Douglas Luiz, who has been disappointing since joining from Aston Villa.

Can Liverpool beat Juve to this midfielder deal?

It will be interesting to see, however, if Liverpool can emerge strongly from this potentially intriguing transfer battle.

Although Juventus are the biggest club in Italy, there’s a huge attraction to playing in the Premier League these days, and LFC have just won the title.

That could be hard for Frendrup (described as a ‘game-changer’ by his manager, as quoted by Goal) to turn down, but the key thing could be all that competition for a place in Arne Slot’s midfield.

As mentioned, Gravenberch and Mac Allister have been particularly impressive and it’s not clear that anyone would find it easy to get into the team ahead of them.