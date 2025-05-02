Dean Huijsen and Eddie Howe (Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle are aiming to make significant signings this summer, and one area that will be addressed in central defence. There is a desire for someone to be brought in to compete with the likes of Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar, and one player that has been linked with making the move to St James’ Park is Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen, who looks destined to leave Bournemouth after only one season, has attracted strong interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool. Newcastle also count themselves in the race, but that may not be the case for too much longer.

Newcastle expect to miss out on signing Dean Huijsen

According to iPaper (via Geordie Boot Boys), Newcastle have started to believe that they will not sign Huijsen after recent discussions with his representatives. Their feeling is that the Spain international is looking elsewhere, despite the fact that they could be able to meet his three demands.

Huijsen is reportedly after sizeable wages, regular minutes and Champions League football at his next club, and Newcastle could be able to give him these – and they may be able to do the latter ahead of Chelsea, whom they are competing against for a top-five finish in the Premier League. But despite this, they believe that the player is more interested in other clubs.

Huijsen would have been a perfect candidate to add to Newcastle’s young backline, which already features Botman, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento. But now, it is increasingly likely that they will look elsewhere. The good news for Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell is that there are plenty of options that can be chosen from where they would face significantly less competition, but it is about choosing the right player.