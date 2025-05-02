Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Eddie Howe with Alexander Isak (Photo by AMA/Getty Images, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

One of the big stories in regards to Newcastle this summer will revolve around the future of star striker Alexander Isak, who has regularly been linked with a move away in the lead-up to the transfer window.

Isak has been in fine form for Newcastle this season, scoring 26 times across all competitions – 22 of those have come in the Premier League, where Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in third position. And these numbers have led to strong interest in his services, with Liverpool and Arsenal having taken a particular interest.

Liverpool, who were crowned Premier League champions last weekend, are said to be readying a summer offer for Isak, but even if they splash out, it will be very difficult for them to get a deal done.

Newcastle owner Yasir Al-Rumayyan delivers Isak stance

That’s because Newcastle owner Yasir Al-Rumayyan has instructed club officials to turn down any and all offers that come in for Isak, as reported by The Telegraph (via Newcastle World). The PIF chairman is a huge fan of the Swedish striker, and given that he has made it clear that the Carabao Cup winners are aiming to become a force in England, he has no plans to get rid of one of the club’s best and most important players.

It makes complete sense for Newcastle to take this stance with Isak, and at this stage, the player himself is showing no signs of wanting to leave in the summer – which is good for the club, as it makes it significant easier for them to keep him if he does not force an exit.

Failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could change the situation, but for now, things are looking good for Newcastle to finish inside the Premier League’s top five places.