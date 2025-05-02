Arsenal legend names the “proper No.9” Mikel Arteta MUST sign this summer

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal vs PSG (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has named his ideal striker target for the Gunners ahead of the summer transfer window.

A whole host of names have been linked with Arsenal in recent times, including Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak.

Still, Winterburn doesn’t view Isak as realistic, with the former Arsenal left-back instead calling on Mikel Arteta to bring in Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa.

Watkins was notably a target for Arsenal back in January, though the north London giants had a bid turned down for him at that time.

Chelsea are now also being linked with Watkins, but this could be an intriguing race for the England international.

Arsenal need a proper striker like Ollie Watkins, says Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn

We saw in midweek against PSG just how much Arsenal lack a clinical finisher, with the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli missing some really good chances.

Things could surely have been very different for AFC if Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus hadn’t been injured, but even then there’s arguably still a need for an upgrade at centre-forward.

“A proper No.9 is essential now,” Winterburn told Free Bets. “I don’t see Arsenal paying £125m for Isak. Watkins is interesting — I always like Premier League-proven players. Whoever comes in, it has to be someone who can turn tight games in our favour.”

Watkins may not be getting any younger, but he’s continued to shine in the Premier League and one can easily imagine him making a difference in some of Arsenal’s close games this season.

Will the lack of a proper striker cost Arsenal in the Champions League?

Arsenal are already paying the price for drawing too many games in the Premier League as Liverpool have just won the title, and could it cost them in the Champions League as well?

As it is, Arsenal have a big job on their hands for the second leg, with Mikel Merino likely to be filling in as a makeshift striker again.

The Spaniard has, in fairness, done quite well since being moved into that role, but it’s hardly ideal to be relying on an out-of-position midfielder in such important games against such top teams.