“Team player” available and Man United are ready to pay €80m to get transfer done

Ruben Amorim, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Rodrygo Goes (Photo by Dan Mullan, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay €80m for the potential transfer of unsettled Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes.

The Red Devils are the latest club to be linked with Rodrygo, with plenty of speculation surrounding the Brazil international at the moment.

Marca have reported on Rodrygo considering his future at the Bernabeu, and that’s now been followed up by Fichajes reporting that Man Utd could pounce on this uncertainty.

Rodrygo has also been linked with Chelsea by another recent Fichajes report, and one imagines we’ll continue to see more stories like this.

After all, who wouldn’t be interested in this supremely talented and hard-working attacking player, who can fill a variety of roles with his versatility?

Manchester United need an all-rounder in attack and Rodrygo can give them that

United certainly need something different in attack this summer, and an all-rounder like Rodrygo could be ideal to help them with their current issues.

The 24-year-old has admitted himself in the past that he’s a “team player” (as he told ESPN, via Managing Madrid), and that seems more vital than ever for a United team that have often just looked like a few individuals thrown together.

Rodrygo, by contrast, could do a shift up front or out wide without any fuss, and has a wealth of experience of winning the biggest trophies behind him.

Would Rodrygo risk joining United in their current state?

However, it’s been a miserable season at Old Trafford and that could make it harder for them to lure big names like Rodrygo.

Ruben Amorim is perhaps starting to show signs of building something positive, but it seems likely to still be a good few years before they’re proper challengers for the Premier League title again.

Rodrygo could probably wait it out and see if better offers come in, though of course United remain a big name with plenty of history, and being part of their revival could also be seen as a tempting challenge.