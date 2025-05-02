West Ham midfielder Guido Rodriguez (Photo by Imago)

This summer looks like being another important one for West Ham, who want to bounce back from this season’s disappointment. But before they can add players to Graham Potter’s squad, they may need to get rid of stars who are not counted on going into next season.

And one player that falls into this category is Guido Rodriguez. The World Cup winner arrived at the London Stadium prior to the start of this season after ending his contract with Real Betis, and while expectations were high, he has fallen well short.

Rodriguez has made just 21 appearances for West Ham this season, and his last start came all the way back in January (vs Crystal Palace). It is clear that Potter does not count on him, and as such, a departure will be sought.

West Ham hoping to get rid of Guido Rodriguez this summer

In recent weeks, Rodriguez has been linked with a return to Argentina. River Plate are said to be keen on him, and according to information that a club source has told Claret & Hugh, West Ham would desperate to get a deal done.

“We’ve heard zero, but it would be great as he’s not adapted to the Premier League. All we have seen are the reports that you have seen, but fingers crossed.”

It has certainly been a disappointing season for Rodriguez, who has failed to adapt his game to the Premier League. It feels inevitable that he will leave West Ham, who are desperate to get his wages off the books.

There is no doubt that Rodriguez looked much more at home in La Liga, and in recent weeks, he has also been linked with a return to Betis. It remains to be seen whether that happens, but with West Ham unlikely to demand a significant transfer fee, there is a good chance that he returns to familiar surroundings – whether that be in Spain or Argentina.