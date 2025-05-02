Arsenal indicate willingness to discuss William Saliba sale with intriguing demand to Real Madrid

William Saliba and Mikel Arteta (Photo via Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be open to selling William Saliba to Real Madrid, as long as they can also land Aurelien Tchouameni as part of the deal.

The Gunners surely need to do all they can to keep Saliba after his world class performances in the last few years, but it could be that they’re prepared to consider a departure if it suits them.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, a key detail could be Arsenal being able to sign Tchouameni from Los Blancos.

The France international has shown himself to be a quality player for Madrid in the last few years, and it’s easy to imagine him fitting in well and having a positive impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Aurelien Tchouameni could replace Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s midfield

Arsenal have a bit of a worry over their midfield as we get closer to the summer, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho both coming to the ends of their contracts.

Tchouameni could, therefore, be an ideal replacement in that area of the pitch, offering similar qualities to Partey in particular.

It will be interesting to see how this saga materialises, and if Real are prepared to let the former Monaco man leave if it means they stand a realistic chance of snapping up Saliba.

Arsenal surely shouldn’t risk William Saliba sale

Arsenal may have some issues in midfield, but is it really worth risking a sale like Saliba to make the Tchouameni deal happen?

Most AFC fans would surely feel they’d rather keep a generational talent like Saliba, who is already one of the best players in the world in his position.

Still only 24 years of age, Saliba looks like someone capable of continuing to be a crucial part of the Arsenal team for possibly as much as the next decade.