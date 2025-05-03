Detailed view of a corner flag with the Manchester United badge. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and former Premier League scout Mick Brown believes he could end up at Manchester United.

Brown said to Football Insider: “Man United have been impressed by Semenyo this season. “He fits the bill of the type of player Ruben Amorim is looking for, he’s strong, quick, he’s got plenty of energy and works hard, he’s good in shooting situations and good in the air too. “Amorim likes to play his 3-4-3 system, and Semenyo could fit into any of those three positions, so that’s another point in his favour. “So based on all of that, and to give him credit, he’s had a fantastic season and is definitely in the frame to join Man United – I think he’d be a good option.”

Antoine Semenyo has done well

The 25-year-old attacker has been in impressive form this season, and he has 11 goals to his name. The Ghana International has picked up six assists along the way as well. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United.

Semenyo is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford if he joins the club. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the versatile 25-year-old would be ideal for them. He is capable of operating on the flanks as well as a centre forward. He will certainly help Manchester United improve going forward.

He has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool as well.

Man United need improvements

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been underwhelming, and Manchester United need more quality at their disposal. Signing a proven Premier League performer could be a wise decision.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for the African as well. It would be a step up in his career, and he will look to fight for trophies with them in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a reasonable deal at the end of the season. It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United, and they need to strengthen their squad in the summer with quality signings.