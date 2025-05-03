Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Turkish International has done quite well for the Italian outfit, and he has eight goals and five assists to his name in all competitions.

He could improve further with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a key player for Arsenal. The Gunners have done well to groom talented young players, and they could play a key role in the development of the Juventus attacker as well.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the player as well. He will cost around €90 million this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay up for him.

The player has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Arsenal need Kenan Yildiz

It is no secret that they need a quality attacker in the summer. They have not been able to rotate Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka properly due to the lack of depth on the flanks.

Mikel Arteta has prioritised the signing of a quality attacker who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations. Yildiz is an impressive dribbler, and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. He is capable of scoring goals as well. Yildiz has been hailed as “decisive” by Igor Tudor.

A move to Arsenal could be tempting

Joining Arsenal could be an exciting opportunity for the player. Yildiz would be playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Arsenal have been pushing for the Premier League title and the Champions League, and they have an ambitious project.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince the 19-year-old attacker to join the club in the summer. They have the finances to pay €90 million for him. Even though the asking price might seem like a premium right now, the Turkish attacker could justify the investment in future.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use a dynamic attacker like him as well. Mykhailo Mudryk has been quite underwhelming, and Chelsea need an alternative. Yildiz would be a solid long-term investment for them. They need more depth on the side if they want to fight for major trophies. They have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and creativity.