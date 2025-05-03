Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe looks on. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has heaped praise on manager Eddie Howe for his man-management skills and tactical nous.

The Newcastle United midfielder has revealed that Howe deserves a lot of credit for their English League Cup win this season. It was his brave approach that left Liverpool stunned in the final.

The midfielder has also backed the 47-year-old Newcastle manager to secure the England job in future. Meanwhile, the Brazilian midfielder has been linked with an exit from Newcastle as well.

Eddie Howe backed to secure the England job

In an interview with FourFourTwo, he said: “It’s tough to describe what a fabulous human being (Howe) is: you’d have to work with him on a daily basis to get the full picture of what I’m talking about.” “I have no doubt that we beat Liverpool because of him. He was like, ‘We’re not dropping our lines; we’ll keep pressing high, man to man.’ Liverpool weren’t expecting that at all.” “He is by far the best European coach I’ve had. No doubt he’ll be England manager one day. “As a person, he’s a sensation – a true legend. “He’s gifted with strong man-management skills. He knows exactly the best way to talk to you in private, in the dressing room and in the press. He still has a long and promising career ahead of him.”

Newcastle could be worried

Newcastle will not want to lose Howe any time soon, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Howe has been linked with the England job in the past, and there is no doubt that the Three Lions will be keeping tabs on his development.

The opportunity to manage the England national team can be quite attractive, and the Newcastle boss could be tempted if the right opportunity presents itself.

The comments from Guimaraes will certainly worry Newcastle. Losing a talented young manager like Howe would be a blow for them.

They are looking to build a formidable squad and fight for trophies in the coming season. Keeping their manager at the club will be a top priority. Newcastle have quality players at their disposal, and they have an ambitious project. They will not want the 47-year-old to abandon their project midway.